Fostering a Next-Gen Retail Workforce
Understanding who your store associates are, the challenges they face, and how to prepare them for success is key to empowering an engaged and productive next-gen workforce.
Feedback from the Field Reveals Key Findings
A new survey finds that 40% of frontline workers said communications they receive from HQ indicate management is ‘out of touch’ with their role.
Unified Commerce for Grocery and Convenience Retail
To succeed in this new world order, retailers must embrace a unified commerce approach to connect operations and experiences across channels via a single platform.
Podcast: The Future of Virtual Retail Commerce
Listen to the CPG Guys interview with Melissa Jurgens, COO, and Lucas Blair, CTO, at InContext Solutions.
Webcast: The State of Digital Maturity of Loyalty Programs
Speakers include Mike Templeton, Casey’s, Andrew Rebhun and Rachel Robinson, El Pollo Loco, Gaurav Pant, Incisiv and Lori Stout, Punchh.
Webcast: Urban Retail-Is a Recovery on the Horizon?
From the ongoing impact of migration trends to a potential return to the office, this webcast examines the key trends and what they mean for retail, restaurants, and hospitality.
